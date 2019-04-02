Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,877 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 122.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

