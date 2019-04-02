Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,518,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

