Advisor Group Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,343,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

