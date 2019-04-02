Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 833.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Longbow Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

