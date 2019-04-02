Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,425,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 171.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

