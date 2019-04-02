Adient (ADNT) Raised to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.22 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.
NYSE ADNT opened at $14.37 on Monday. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 270,833 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,752,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,515,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adient by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,768 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 591,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 475,553 shares in the last quarter.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
