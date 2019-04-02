Adient (ADNT) Raised to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.22 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $14.37 on Monday. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 270,833 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,752,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,515,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adient by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,768 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 591,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 475,553 shares in the last quarter.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

