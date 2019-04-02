adidas (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

adidas (FRA: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2019 – adidas was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – adidas was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – adidas was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – adidas was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – adidas was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2019 – adidas was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €255.00 ($296.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – adidas was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/25/2019 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2019 – adidas was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2019 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – adidas was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA ADS traded up €2.45 ($2.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €221.65 ($257.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,095 shares. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

