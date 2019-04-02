Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Cut by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,895,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.04.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

