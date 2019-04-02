Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 627,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.84.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $730.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $736.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 23,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.14, for a total transaction of $15,414,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,615.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

