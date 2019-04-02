Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after purchasing an additional 817,964 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 128,792 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,334 shares of company stock worth $309,253 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/actinver-wealth-management-inc-takes-2-14-million-position-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.