Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) Stock

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 113,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $24.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/actinver-wealth-management-inc-invests-1-19-million-in-ibonds-dec-2021-term-corporate-etf-ibdm-stock.html.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.