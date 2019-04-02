Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock worth $3,877,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $212.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/actinver-wealth-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.