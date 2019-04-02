Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (AXP)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

