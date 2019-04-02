Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 2,305.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,993 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 259,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

