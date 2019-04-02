$97.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $97.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.02 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $99.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $378.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $393.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $475.45 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $562.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 204.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 49.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

