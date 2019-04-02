901 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrison Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

