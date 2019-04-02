8,074 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

