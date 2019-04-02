$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $8.73 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.54 billion to $36.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $39.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,292,000 after acquiring an additional 621,840 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $160.09. 72,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.