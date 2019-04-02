7,600 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,184,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 849,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $11,366,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 138,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 26.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

