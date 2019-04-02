65,576 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 942,103 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 268,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 314,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

