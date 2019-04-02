4,976 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/4976-shares-in-alliance-data-systems-co-ads-acquired-by-machina-capital-s-a-s.html.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.