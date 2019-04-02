4,725,260 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,725,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,689,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

SLF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

