$41.83 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post $41.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.96 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $35.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $172.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.87 million to $177.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.57 million, with estimates ranging from $175.13 million to $178.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,693. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

