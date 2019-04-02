$396.92 Million in Sales Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $396.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.91 million to $409.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $386.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 293,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.70. Manitowoc has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Manitowoc news, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $52,587.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $203,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,155,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,155,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 304,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

