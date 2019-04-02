37,646 Shares in Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. HRT Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 216,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 544,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 544,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dynex Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,776,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dynex Capital by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 226,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $432.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,583.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,542 shares of company stock valued at $186,098. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

