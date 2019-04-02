35,201 Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,201 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.23 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of RIO opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.806 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

