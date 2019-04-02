$34.18 Million in Sales Expected for Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $34.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. Endologix posted sales of $42.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year sales of $141.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $142.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.03 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endologix.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Endologix stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,954. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

