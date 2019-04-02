$30.11 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post sales of $30.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $3.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 884%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $43.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.45% and a negative net margin of 606.54%.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 60,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

