$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will report sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. 1,060,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,437. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

