24,872 Shares in Kirby Co. (KEX) Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Kirby makes up 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 3,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $605,832.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price objective on Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

