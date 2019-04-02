2,461 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,034,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

