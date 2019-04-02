243,400 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 243,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,775,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

