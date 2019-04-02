23,977 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “23,977 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/23977-shares-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom-acquired-by-kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.