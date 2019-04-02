22nd Century Group (XXII) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $1.76 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

