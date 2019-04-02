$22.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to post sales of $22.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $10.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $113.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $120.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.80 million, with estimates ranging from $120.08 million to $183.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.90. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $54,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

