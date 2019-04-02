2,000 Shares in Prologis Inc (PLD) Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,929 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

