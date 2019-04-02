$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,001,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $173.31. 42,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

