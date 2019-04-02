$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.02.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 384,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

