1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (FYX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

BMV FYX opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $64.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

