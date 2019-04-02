1SG Price Tops $0.73 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00014956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,881.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00459637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00077195 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007337 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000303 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003530 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000588 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.