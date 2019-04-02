1,883 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $51.66.
