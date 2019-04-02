Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “1,883 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/1883-shares-in-ishares-core-msci-europe-etf-ieur-purchased-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.