$18.25 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the highest is $20.60 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $12.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $98.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $101.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.45 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $241.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.12. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

