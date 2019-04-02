17,600 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,870,000 after buying an additional 1,631,285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

