$172.80 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post sales of $172.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.10 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $77.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $703.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $711.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.63 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on USAC shares. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 41,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.38. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

