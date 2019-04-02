16,500 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after buying an additional 251,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,362,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of GNMK opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.57.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 107.77% and a negative net margin of 71.37%. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $35,341.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,729.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $76,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,936 shares of company stock worth $980,532 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

