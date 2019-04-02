12,449 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,350,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,961,000 after buying an additional 250,849 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $481,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE AKR opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/12449-shares-in-acadia-realty-trust-akr-purchased-by-nuveen-asset-management-llc.html.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.