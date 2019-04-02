1,220 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $168.70 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $9,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,202,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,345,193. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

