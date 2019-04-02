11,673 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

