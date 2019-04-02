10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 603,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

UPS stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

