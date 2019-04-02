1 Employee is killed by another Texas Compound fire, injures 2

A tank holding a compound caught at a Texas plant on fire Tuesday, injuring at least two others killing one worker and sending other employees fleeing over a fence to security.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez supported the fatality in a tweet and the two wounded had been taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Authorities shut down a roadway near Tuesday’s fire in a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, about 25 miles (40 km ) northeast of Houston, Gonzalez said.

All residents inside a radius of the plant had been ordered to remain indoors or shield in place.

Harris said a transfer line sparked in the region of a tank. First Responders tried to contain the flame, Gonzalez said.

Worker Justin Trahan told Houston television station KPRC he heard”some dread on the radio” but no alerts sounding prior to the plant caught fire.

“We didn’t think anything of it we didn’t believe it was anything severe,” he explained.

Trahan said workers began running following”the tank “

He said that other coworkers and he had to leap over a fence to escape because the gates were secured.

KMCO is a chemical company that delivers brake and coolant fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield market.

Sheldon, the Crosby and Channelview college districts have asked staff and pupils to shelter in place at all their campuses.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stated that it has discharged emergency response personnel to conduct a preliminary assessment of the fire.

The flame comes about two weeks following a March 17 refuge in a petrochemical storage facility at Deer Park, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Crosby. That fire burnt for times and triggered air quality warnings.